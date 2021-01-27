Log in
Biden, Harris directly engaged in building support for COVID-19 recovery plan -White House

01/27/2021 | 01:07pm EST
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are directly engaged in building support for a $1.9 trillion economic recovery plan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

She said the president would meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other members of his economic team to assess the impact of the plan and the potential cost of delaying action, she said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Alexandra Alper; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
