Biden, Harris directly engaged in building support for COVID-19 recovery plan -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and Vice
President Kamala Harris are directly engaged in building support
for a $1.9 trillion economic recovery plan, White House Press
Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
She said the president would meet with Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen and other members of his economic team to assess
the impact of the plan and the potential cost of delaying
action, she said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Alexandra Alper; writing by Andrea
Shalal; editing by Chris Reese)