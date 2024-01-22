STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday spoke directly about what he said was a threat posed to abortion and reproductive rights by Republican politicians across the country.

"The American people know these laws are wrong. The vast majority of Americans believe the right to choose is fundamental..."

He highlighted state-level efforts to ban or criminalize abortion. And he did it on an auspicious day: what would have been the 51st anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting a women's right to terminate her pregnancy...

"I believe Roe v Wade was right..."

Until the conservative majority on the high court overturned it two years ago.

Since that reversal, Republicans passed restrictive laws in nearly two dozen states... but Democrats have been galvanized at the polls, rallying to support ballot measures and candidates vowing to protect a woman's right to end her pregnancy.

And now, Joe Biden, an 81-year-old Catholic who rarely says the word 'abortion,' is turning to the issue as he faces a difficult re-election fight.

"Congress must codify Roe v Wade for all the states in America. Stop playing politics with a woman's lives and freedom. Let doctors do their job."

As a result, the Biden campaign is putting abortion rights front and center in 2024...

...arguing that abortion access is a personal freedom that former President Donald Trump and Republicans are denying women.

In Wisconsin, Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a national tour on abortion rights, a state crucial to Biden's reelection prospects that he won by about 20,600 votes in 2020.

"Momentum is on our side...We are winning. Since Roe was overturned, every time reproductive freedom has been on the ballot, the people of America have voted for freedom."

Polls show Biden tied with Trump, as Biden's campaign battles voter concerns about his age, the economy and handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Democrats hope a threat of further curbs on abortion will bring voters to the polls in November.