Biden Issues Major Disaster Declaration for Texas Winter Storm--5th Update

02/20/2021 | 03:47pm EST
By Ken Thomas and Lee Hawkins

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas Saturday after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state, creating a power and utility crisis.

The White House said the federal assistance would cover 77 counties and provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other recovery aid to individuals and business owners.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that the initial focus of the disaster aid would be for Texas counties most affected by the storms.

After a week of frigid temperatures that were linked to the deaths of at least 69 people, according to the Associated Press, weather conditions continued to improve in Texas Saturday, with most of the state seeing highs in the 40s and 50s.

In Houston, conditions were partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. The agency's forecast predicted for Sunday was a high near 66 and a 30% chance of showers.

Power outages were also considerably better, with nearly 70,000 households and businesses still without electricity on Saturday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, a site that tracks records and aggregates U.S. power outages.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's electricity grid, said Friday that operations had returned to normal, and it was no longer asking people to conserve energy.

Still, access to safe drinking water remained a problem for many after the outages, and frozen pipes caused problems in cities across Texas and the South. On Saturday morning, just under 1,300 public water systems in Texas reported weather-related disruptions, many of them leading to boil-water notices, said Gary Rasp, a spokesman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The disruptions affected more than 14.3 million people in 190 Texas counties, Mr. Rasp said. About 64 boil-water notices had been rescinded.

Some cities issued explainers and more guidance on social media.

The city of Austin posted information to help residents better understand a citywide water outage and the reasons behind an advisory earlier in the week that told residents to boil all water used for drinking and cooking. The city explained that it needs a minimum of 100 gallons in storage to help build pressure systemwide.

"Currently, we are a little more than halfway there and climbing," the city said on Twitter.

After days without power or water, many Texans have said they felt abandoned by the government and confused that relief hadn't arrived earlier. Some local officials said icy roads had hindered deliveries of supplies, and having the entire state in need of aid at the same time made it slower and more complicated to distribute than a disaster in a localized area.

Mr. Biden said Friday he was likely to travel to Texas next week to inspect the damage, but wanted to ensure that his presence wasn't a burden on emergency responders.

He spoke on Friday with Bob Fenton, the acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and said he was "ready to mobilize other federal agencies to bring additional support to the people of Texas and ensure that any critical needs are met," the White House said.

As of Friday, FEMA had delivered 729,000 liters of water, more than 10,000 wool blankets and 50,000 cotton blankets, and 225,000 meals in Fort Worth. The federal agency also has provided emergency generators and fuel to help maintain critical infrastructure. FEMA sends supplies upon a state's request.

After a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Mr. Biden declared a state of emergency last weekend for all 254 counties in the state, allowing FEMA to make generators and fuel available.

Write to Ken Thomas at ken.thomas@wsj.com and Lee Hawkins at lee.hawkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-21 1546ET

