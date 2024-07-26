WASHINGTON/CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza during a call on Friday, the two sides said.

In a statement, the White House said Biden briefed Abdullah on "preparations for a surge in humanitarian assistance during a ceasefire period." They also discussed reforms to the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and ensuring it has access to revenue, the White House said.

Jordan's royal palace said the two men discussed what it described as the "dangerous developments in Gaza". Abdullah reaffirmed "the important role of the United States in creating a political horizon to achieve just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution," the palace said in a statement.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray in Cairo, David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Rami Ayyub in Washington)