Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden, New Zealand PM focus on Pacific islands, China in White House meeting

05/31/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden meets with Prime Minister Ardern in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday discussed the need to step up engagement with Pacific island nations, including through in-person exchanges with their leaders, a senior U.S. official said.

Biden and Ardern met at the White House amid a concerted push by China to increase its influence in the Pacific island region, which has raised concerns in both New Zealand and the United States and among other U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

Greeting Ardern in the Oval Office, Biden said Washington had no desire to dictate to the region but to partner with them. "We have more work to do in those Pacific islands," he said.

Ardern told reporters after the meeting that both countries were strongly aligned "in furthering the Pacific values and the focus that Pacific island leaders have determined for themselves."

The senior U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two sides discussed shared concerns about the challenges faced by Pacific island nations and the need to help them deal with issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

"They also had some fairly detailed discussion about the importance of in-person engagement with Pacific island leaders and the importance of the United States working closely with New Zealand and other partners as we continue to step up our efforts to engage more effectively in the Pacific," he said.

Ardern was the first New Zealand leader to visit the White House since Sir John Key met President Barack Obama in 2014.

The meeting took on greater importance as New Zealand in recent weeks has raised concerns about China following news that Beijing had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Tonga on Tuesday as part of a tour through the Pacific islands region.

He signed agreements in Tonga for police equipment and fisheries cooperation, but Pacific island nations were unable to reach consensus in a meeting with Wang a day earlier over a sweeping regional trade and security pact China has proposed.

New Zealand joined Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), an economic bloc that excludes China and was designed to counter that country, during Biden's first trip to Asia as president last week.

Ardern said the pact "presents a significant opportunity to build economic resilience in our region."

But New Zealand and several other countries in the region think it does not go far enough, and would like to see the United States rejoin a regional trade pact his predecessor, then-President Donald Trump, quit in 2017. Biden has been reluctant to do so because of domestic fears that such deals could cost jobs.

Biden and Ardern also discussed their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as gun control following several U.S. mass shootings, including one last week at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 children and teachers dead.

After the Christchurch massacre in 2019, in which a gunman killed 51 Muslims, Ardern delivered a ban on semiautomatic firearms and other gun curbs, a stark contrast to the United States, where lawmakers and activists have struggled to address gun violence. Ardern offered her condolences on the recent shootings.

(Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt and David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, David Brunnstrom, Steve Holland and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jonathan Oatis)

By Jeff Mason and Lucy Craymer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21pPrince Andrew is trying to 'make amends', Archbishop of Canterbury says
RE
03:11pWhite House says canceling student loans wouldn't drive up inflation much
RE
03:04pBIDEN'S JUNE AGENDA : convince Americans the economy is healthy
RE
03:00pBiden emphasized Fed independence in meeting with Powell - aide
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.44% This Month to Settle at $8.1450 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pU.S. will again urge U.N. sanctions if N.Korea carries out nuclear test
RE
02:57pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:56pOPEC mulls excluding Russia from oil-production deal - WSJ
RE
02:53pS&P edges down after last week's rally with inflation in focus
RE
02:50pU.S. will again urge U.N. sanctions if North Korea carries out nuclear test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mullen Automotive Announces Impressive Solid-State Polymer Battery Test..
2Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise as oil prices reach new highs
3Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand
4LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
5RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS