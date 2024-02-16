STORY: "We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did," Biden said at the White House.

"Russian authorities are going to tell their own story," Biden said. "But make no mistake. Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death."

The White House was still seeking more information about Navalny's death at a Russian penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, where he was dispatched less than two months ago.

But the development, and Biden's reaction, has put a further chill into already bitter U.S.-Russian relations.

The 47-year-old Navalny had been a leading critic of Putin, and Biden had said after meeting Putin in Geneva in June 2021 that Navalny's death would risk devastating consequences for Putin.