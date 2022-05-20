Biden, S.Korea's Yoon vow to deter N.Korea but offer COVID-19 aid

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his new
South Korean counterpart agreed on Saturday to hold bigger
military drills and deploy more U.S. weapons if necessary to
deter North Korea, while offering to send COVID-19 vaccines and
potentially meet Kim Jong Un.
Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol said their countries' decades-old
alliance needed to develop not only to face North Korean threats
but to keep the Indo-Pacific region "free and open" and protect
global supply chains.
The two leaders are meeting in Seoul for their first
diplomatic engagement since the South Korean president's
inauguration 11 days ago. The friendly encounter between allies
was clouded by intelligence showing North Korean leader Kim Jong
Un is prepared to conduct nuclear or missile tests.
Yoon had sought more assurances that the United States would
boost its deterrence against North Korean threats. In a joint
statement, Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend South
Korea with nuclear weapons if necessary.
The two sides agreed to consider expanding their combined
military drills, which had been scaled back in recent years in
an effort to lower tensions with the North.
The United States also promised to deploy "strategic assets"
- which typically include long-range bomber aircraft, missile
submarines, or aircraft carriers - if necessary to deter North
Korea, according to the statement.
Both leaders said they were committed to denuclearising
North Korea and were open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.
"With regard to whether I would meet with the leader of
North Korea, it would depend on whether he was sincere and
whether he was serious," Biden told a joint news conference.
He said Washington had offered COVID-19 vaccines to China
and North Korea, which is combating its first acknowledged
outbreak. "We've got no response," Biden said.
North Korea reported more than 200,000 new patients
suffering from fever for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday,
but the country has little in the way of vaccines or modern
treatment for the pandemic.
EXPANDING ALLIANCE
The U.S.-South Korea alliance, which dates to the 1950-1953
Korean War, must further develop to keep the Indo-Pacific "free
and open", Biden said.
He said the alliance was built on opposition to changing
borders by force - an apparent reference to Russia's war in
Ukraine and China's claims over Taiwan.
Changes in international trade and supply chains gave new
impetus for the two countries to deepen their relationship, Yoon
said, calling for cooperation on electric batteries and
semiconductors.
Biden used the visit to tout investments in the United
States by Korean companies, including a move by South Korea's
Hyundai Motor Group to invest about $5.5 billion to build its
first dedicated fully electric vehicle and battery manufacturing
facilities in the United States.
The two leaders toured a massive Samsung semiconductor plant
on Friday, where Biden said countries like the United States and
South Korea that "share values" needed to cooperate more to
protect economic and national security.
Yoon said the concept of economic security will include
cooperating in case of shocks in the foreign exchange market.
The South Korean president, keen to play a bigger role in
regional issues, said his country would join Biden's
Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which will be announced
during the trip to set standards on labour, the environment and
supply chains.
But, given that China is South Korea's top trading partner,
he struck a cautious tone in public on the topic of explicitly
countering Beijing. He said on Friday that South Korea's joining
the IPEF did not have to conflict with the countries' economic
ties.
Although White House officials have sought to play down any
explicit message of countering China, it is a theme of Biden's
trip and one that has caught the eye of Beijing.
"We hope that the U.S. will match its words with deeds and
work with countries in the region to promote solidarity and
cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, instead of plotting division
and confrontation," Chinese envoy for Korean affairs Liu
Xiaoming, said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Hyonhee Shin, Jack Kim, Eric
Beech and Josh Smith; Editing by William Mallard)