MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Biden Says Trump Defense, Budget Officials Are Impeding Transition

12/28/2020 | 05:20pm EST
By Sabrina Siddiqui and William Mauldin

WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden said Trump administration political appointees in the Office of Management and Budget and the Defense Department were obstructing efforts of his transition team in ways that he said could impair U.S. national security.

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration on key national security areas," Mr. Biden said Monday in remarks in Wilmington, Del. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

Aides to Mr. Biden's transition earlier this month said the team preparing for his new administration had encountered some resistance in the Defense Department, with meetings put on hold. At the time, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said that a "mutually agreed-upon holiday pause" would take place. Transition aides said no agreement had been reached to stop holding meetings.

On Monday, Mr. Biden said his team has "encountered roadblocks" from the political leadership of the Office of Management and Budget and the Pentagon.

We need full visibility into the budget planning under way at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit," he said in an appearance with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

A transition official said the Defense Department has continued to "deny and delay" meetings, saying there had been "no substantial progress" since Mr. Biden's team complained about the department's cooperation earlier this month.

Representatives of the Defense Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A senior administration official dismissed Mr. Biden's criticism of the Office of Management and Budget, saying that his complaint wasn't about national security.

Mr. Biden is set to take over next month as commander in chief from President Trump. Some aspects of his transition were initially delayed when the General Services Administration waited to formally ascertain that Mr. Biden had won the November election.

The former vice president is poised to inherit tensions with China and Iran, which is increasing its supply of enriched uranium after Mr. Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran and leading world powers. The president-elect also mentioned Monday the recent cyberattack targeting government agencies that U.S. intelligence has linked to Russia.

Overall, Mr. Biden said agencies critical to national security had incurred "enormous damage" under Mr. Trump's watch.

"Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity and in morale," he said. "The policy processes have atrophied or have been sidelined."

Following Mr. Biden's victory in November, many foreign leaders moved swiftly to make inroads with the incoming administration. Mr. Biden has spoken with several of his overseas counterparts by phone, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a close Trump ally; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr. Biden has long emphasized the relationships he forged with many world leaders during his two terms as vice president. A centerpiece of his 2020 campaign was what he said was the need to restore traditional U.S. alliances that he said eroded under Mr. Trump's "America-first" doctrine.

Last week, Mr. Biden reaffirmed his intent to rejoin the Paris climate accord on "day one" of his presidency. He has also said he would seek to restore the Iran nuclear deal and signaled he would be willing to lift sanctions if Tehran returns to "strict compliance" with the 2015 accord, from which Mr. Trump withdrew in 2018.

--Catherine Lucey contributed to this article.

Write to Sabrina Siddiqui at Sabrina.Siddiqui@wsj.com and William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1719ET

