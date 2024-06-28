STORY: :: U.S. President Biden and his Republican rival Trump

arrive in Atlanta ahead of the presidential debate

:: June 27, 2024

:: Atlanta, Georgia

Biden and former President Trump take the stage for a debate that will offer voters a rare side-by-side look at the two oldest candidates ever to seek the U.S. presidency.

Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, will be under pressure to display their command of issues and avoid verbal stumbles as they seek a breakout moment in a race that opinion polls show has been deadlocked for months.

The 90-minute televised debate, the first between a sitting president and a former one, will air at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT on Friday) on CNN and is expected to draw a huge audience. A record 84 million watched Trump's first debate in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.