Biden, Trump in dueling rallies ahead of midterms

U.S. President Joe Biden over the weekend blitzed through electoral battlegrounds in the final days before the November 8 midterm elections.

In Pennsylvania he joined former President Barack Obama in support of Democratic candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate, in hopes that this level of star power might sway enough voters to win races in the swing state.

"The power of America is in your hands. It really is."

Both the current and former Democratic presidents doubled down on Republican candidates in the state, who reject the results of the 2020 presidential election and were, in their words, dangerous to democracy.

"Truth and facts and logic and reason and basic decency are on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the ballot. The stakes are high."

"You know they had little rally here, nobody showed up for their rally. Look at this rally."

But Republicans trotted out their own star: former president Donald Trump, who campaigned in Pennsylvania Saturday to shore up GOP candidates.

"Today they announced they had 5,000 people for Obama and Biden, they didn't have, it looked like a crowd of 200 people."

The ex-president derided the Democratic candidates and teased his own potential bid for the White House.

"Look at all of them, they must think I'm going to announce for President tonight, that's a lot, that's a lot of people."

In recent weeks, the momentum has shifted toward the Republicans after Democrats saw a boost of voter enthusiasm around the issue of defending abortion rights over the summer.

But Democratic strategists acknowledge that voters' concerns about inflation and crime have returned to focus.

Democrats' early lead in several Senate races, including contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have shrunk or evaporated completely in recent weeks.

Nonpartisan election forecasts and polls show Republicans are heavy favorites to win control of the House of Representatives, with the Senate a toss-up.

Control of even one of those chambers would give Republicans the power to block Biden's legislative agenda and launch potentially damaging investigations.