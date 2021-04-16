Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden White House's secret weapon on infrastructure: small businesses

04/16/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden holds first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - The Biden administration is seeking to leverage a secret weapon in its bid to get corporate America to pay for a sweeping jobs and infrastructure package: the nation's some 30 million small businesses.

The White House's effort, previously unreported, seeks to harness the political popularity of small businesses and the current agitation among them over a tax structure many view as generous to larger, billion-dollar corporations like Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc over Main Street establishments.

In doing so, the White House believes it has allies that will serve as an antidote to the large national trade groups - like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and The Business Roundtable - who have come out in favor of infrastructure investment but strongly against President Joe Biden's plan to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to %28.

Biden is also seeking to limit the ability of American firms to avoid taxes by shifting profits overseas. Biden's plan faces stiff opposition from Republican lawmakers who are more likely to dig in their heels than be swayed by small business sentiment.

Reuters has learned that in recent weeks, White House officials have held a spate of private briefings with small business leaders to explain Biden's more than $2 trillion-dollar plan, which includes money for traditional infrastructure projects alongside addressing domestic policy priorities like climate change and racial equity.

'LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD'

On Tuesday, White House economic advisers and the head of the Small Business Administration, Isabel Guzman, joined thousands of local small business leaders on a call to detail the plan and field questions. The issue of tax fairness was a major theme.

"The Made in America tax plan will help level the playing field between small businesses and large multinational corporations, by ensuring that big corporations can't escape or eliminate the taxes they owe by offshoring jobs and profits in the United States, and pay a lower tax rate than small businesses," Isabel Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, told business leaders on Tuesday.

Most small businesses are pass-through businesses like limited-liability organizations and S-corporations that don't pay a corporate tax. Instead, the owners report business income and pay the tax on their personal tax returns.

Depending on the income, small business owners could pay anywhere from 10% to 37% on their income. Fortune 500 companies, on the other hand, paid an average rate of 11.3% in 2018, due to tax deductions and other measures that lower their tax liability, according to the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy.

A White House official involved in the effort told Reuters that the "vast majority" of small businesses will be spared a tax increase under the president's plan.

"Our message to them is you're absolutely not going to be impacted by the additional taxes on large multi-national corporations, but what you will benefit from is all the programs," the White House official said.

Michael Canty, President of Ohio-based Alloy Precision Technologies, says he will not be part of the vast majority spared from Biden's tax plan. His manufacturing company employs roughly 85 people and is formed as a C-corp under the federal tax code and subject to the corporate tax rate.

He said the proposal amounts to a 33 percent increase is his company's taxes and warned that it will make companies like his less competitive in the global marketplace.

"We have already started a hiring freeze. Between the tax increase and what we see as a tough regulatory environment, we have to prepare," Canty said.

Frank Knapp owns a one-man public relations firm in South Carolina and is the co-chair of Small Business for America's Future, which represents some 85,000 small businesses across the country. The group has polled its members routinely in the past few years and the results show the Republican tax cuts passed under President Donald Trump in 2017 were wildly unpopular with members who viewed them as a big giveaway to big businesses.

Recent polling by his organization shows 65% of members support increasing taxes on large corporations, Knapp says.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed that a plurality of Americans - 44% compared to 38% - support Biden's plan. Support grows for the infrastructure plan if it is funded by raising taxes on corporations, with 53% supporting it and 39% opposed.

Knapp says he sees the role of his organization as debunking what he calls the myth that American businesses oppose raising the corporate tax rate. He says opposing lawmakers have already started to use the argument that the package would hurt small businesses and weaken employment in the nation's largest sector.

"Our role is to step up and say, No, you're absolutely wrong. Yes, we are the job creators, but we're not going to be negatively impacted by this. We're positively impacted and this is good for small businesses," Knapp said.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aHong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai gets 14 months in prison for unauthorised assembly
RE
11:27aCiti on Hong Kong hiring spree in effort to triple client numbers
RE
11:16aIATA INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION  : Summer air travel will be closer to home
PU
11:11aEXCLUSIVE : Grab mulling secondary Singapore listing after SPAC merger - sources
RE
11:08aBIDEN WHITE HOUSE'S SECRET WEAPON ON INFRASTRUCTURE : small businesses
RE
11:06aZAMBIA NEEDS TO BOOST TAX REVENUES TO CURB FISCAL DEFICIT : finance ministry
RE
11:03aOil rises above $67 in fifth day of gains on demand hopes
RE
11:02aExclusive-China asks banks not to withhold loans to asset manager Huarong - sources
RE
11:02aExclusive-China asks banks not to withhold loans to asset manager Huarong - sources
RE
11:00aE-EURO STARTS TO TAKE SHAPE  : Mike Dolan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
3Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks, hits Bitcoin price
4China's GDP hits record growth but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam
5Daimler profit soars as China drives recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ