Biden Won't Lift Iran Sanctions to Bring Tehran Back to Negotiating Table -- Update

02/07/2021 | 11:45am EST
By Andrew Restuccia

WILMINGTON, Del. -- President Biden said the U.S. will only lift sanctions on Iran if it stops enriching uranium and wouldn't use sanctions relief as a way to lure Tehran back to the negotiating table over the 2015 nuclear accord.

Mr. Biden made his comments in a CBS News interview. A clip of the interview was released Sunday morning. The full interview will run Sunday afternoon.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Sunday for the U.S. to lift its sanctions as a prerequisite for returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

"If they want Iran to return, US must lift all sanctions. We'll verify & if it's done properly, we'll return to our commitments," he wrote on Twitter.

The Biden administration has said it hopes to persuade Iran to rejoin the nuclear agreement after then-President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions lifted under the 2015 deal. But the different stances between Washington and Tehran signal a potentially rocky road ahead.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-21 1144ET

