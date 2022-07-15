Biden abandons plan to nominate anti-abortion judge in Kentucky

Biden's decision to drop Chad Meredith from consideration as a district court judge follows objections from progressives in his own Democratic party and abortion-rights supporters.

"In considering potential District Court nominees, the White House learned that Senator Rand Paul will not return a blue slip on Chad Meredith," a White House spokesman said. "Therefore, the White House will not nominate Mr. Meredith."

By Senate customs, home-state senators must return so-called "blue slips" on district court nominees to allow them to be considered.

