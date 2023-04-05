STORY: The invitation came during a conversation between Biden and Charles on Tuesday (April 4) in which Biden informed the king that U.S. first lady Jill Biden would attend his coronation in May. Traditionally, U.S. presidents do not attend British monarchs' coronations.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said "the president had about a 25 minute, 30 minute call with King Charles III, and during which he congratulated the king. I think we put that out last night as upcoming a coronation."

Jean-Pierre said "the president is looking forward...he had a great conversation, has a good relationship with King Charles III, they've met before. And there's a lot of shared interests, the shared values, the issues that they want to discuss. And they will continue to discuss. One of them being climate change. And and at some time in the future, the king invited the president for a state visit. He accepted, and that will happen. Just don't have anything further to share on that."