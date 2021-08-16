Biden admin appeals federal court decision to block oil, gas leasing pause

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on
Monday challenged a federal judge's decision in June to block
the Interior Department's pause on oil and gas leasing on public
lands and waters - a critical piece of its climate change policy
- but will proceed with leasing during the appeals process.
The Interior Department seeks to overturn the decision of
Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western
District of Louisiana, who said Louisiana and a dozen states
that sued President Joe Biden's administration established they
would suffer injury from the pause on new oil and gas leases.
Those states last week sought a court order from the judge
to force Interior to hold an offshore lease sale this year. And
on Monday, the American Petroleum Institute and 11 other
industry groups sued the administration to force them to
reinstate lease sales, which had not resumed after the judge's
June decision.
"The appeal of the preliminary injunction is important and
necessary. Together, federal onshore and offshore oil and gas
leasing programs are responsible for significant greenhouse gas
emissions and growing climate and community impacts," the
Interior Department said in a statement.
The Interior Department said it will proceed with new oil
and gas "consistent with the district court’s injunction during
the appeal" and will use "discretion provided under the law to
conduct leasing in a manner that takes into account the
program’s many deficiencies."
The agency said it will address the oil and gas leasing
program's shortcomings through several steps, including
completing a report outlining reform recommendations.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said earlier this year that
the highly-anticipated report would be released in the “early
summer” but it has not yet been published.
The Department also will undertake a "programmatic analysis"
to ensure that federal leasing meets Biden's targets of cutting
greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Richard Pullin and
Marguerita Choy)