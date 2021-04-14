Biden admin discusses tribes' broader oversight in oil-rich Oklahoma

April 14 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President
Joe Biden is in talks with Oklahoma tribes over whether they
should have a bigger say over a range of environmental
regulations in much of the eastern half of the oil-rich state
that was recognized last year as reservation land by the Supreme
Court, officials told Reuters.
The discussions have triggered concern within Oklahoma’s
Republican government that it risks losing control of a big tax
base and has stirred uncertainty over future regulation of
natural resources extraction, industry and other development in
the region.
The Environmental Protection Agency's Administrator Michael
Regan last week had separate calls with Oklahoma Governor Kevin
Stitt and leaders from several tribal nations about the tribes’
desire to have broader oversight on the land recognized by the
court, an EPA official said.
"It is a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration to
respect tribal sovereignty, fulfill federal trust and treaty
responsibilities, and engage in robust consultation with tribal
nations in policy deliberations that affect tribal communities,"
an EPA official told Reuters in a statement.
Days earlier, the Interior Department's Office of Surface
Mining Reclamation and Enforcement notified Oklahoma officials
that it would begin discussions with the state and tribes on how
to achieve a “responsible and orderly transition” of regulatory
responsibility for surface mining in the area.
One Oklahoma official said the move would impact just a
handful of mines, but said there is broader concern in the state
that this could be a first step toward transferring control over
more substantial operations.
The Interior Department declined to comment.
Most of Oklahoma's oil and gas production is in the western
part of the state, but some fields in the eastern part of the
state could potentially be affected.
At issue is a July 2020 decision by the Supreme Court
recognizing the ongoing existence of the historic Muscogee
(Creek) Nation Reservation covering about half the state of
Oklahoma, the result of legal wrangling over criminal
jurisdiction in a rape case known as McGirt vs. Oklahoma.
After that decision, the Trump administration approved a
state request to then EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to retain
regulatory jurisdiction over environmental issues on the land,
upsetting tribal authorities https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tribes-oklahoma/tribes-slam-epa-move-to-give-oklahoma-control-of-environmental-rules-idUSKBN26S1OS
who complained they were not consulted.
The governor this week said that he wants to take the case
back to the Supreme Court to challenge the 5-4 decision.
"My big fear for the sake of Oklahoma’s future is if it goes
into taxation or it bleeds into regulation, then the state of
Oklahoma doesn’t have any rights in eastern Oklahoma,” Stitt
said on a local news broadcast on Monday night.
Oklahoma Energy Secretary Kenneth Wagner, who participated
in a call last week with Regan and Stitt, said the state does
not believe the McGirt decision should apply to civil matters.
The tribes, which include the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, on
along with the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole,
meanwhile, are working toward an agreement on shared
jurisdiction that they want to present to the federal
government.
"The next steps, as we understand it, are for the current
EPA administration to report findings of their review of this
issue and potentially advise tribes on ways to find a resolution
to our concern," said Tye Baker, senior director of
Environmental Protection Services for the Choctaw nation.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici
Editing by Marguerita Choy)