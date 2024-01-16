Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration was expected to announce plans to relist Houthi rebels as specially designated global terrorists, a U.S. official told Reuters. (Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jasper Ward and Dan Whitcomb)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,503.98 PTS
|-0.82%
|+4.61%
|-
France's Macron to travel to Ukraine in Feb to finalise bilateral security deal
US won't reverse clean energy transition, regardless of election outcome - Kerry
Energy Falls Alongside Oil Futures After Fed Comments -- Energy Roundup
Russia calls Ukraine peace meetings 'pointless', says plan can't succeed
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 PM ET
Uber says it's working with Tesla to boost EV adoption among drivers
Walt Disney Nominates 12 to Board of Directors, Says CEO Iger's Compensation Doubled in 2023
Gildan Activewear says former CEO failed to disclose ties with a shareholder
Hunter Biden not protected from gun charges by Second Amendment, DOJ argues
Gildan accuses ex-CEO of close relationship with shareholders calling for his return
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Economy
- Biden admin to relist Houthi rebels as specially designated global terrorists-source