Biden administration, East Coast states to push wind energy -White House

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is
partnering with 11 East Coast states to accelerate the
development of offshore wind facilities, including addressing
supply chain issues, advancing construction and boosting jobs,
the White House said on Thursday.
The move is part of President Joe Biden's push into cleaner
energy technologies as part of its efforts to address climate
change and comes as rising prices, particularly gasoline, weigh
on his agenda.
"The partnership will support efforts to provide Americans
with cleaner and cheaper energy, create good-paying jobs, and
make historic investments in new American energy supply chains,
manufacturing, shipbuilding, and servicing," the White House
said in a statement.
Biden administration officials are scheduled to meet with
state's governors and labor leaders at the White House later on
Thursday, a representative for the White House said. The meeting
was first reported by the Associated Press.
Administration officials are also scheduled to meet with
oil refineries at the White House on Thursday, one day after
Biden floated a gas tax holiday to help ease fuel costs for U.S.
families and workers.
The wind initiative will provide "funding to develop a
comprehensive offshore wind supply chain roadmap" and "support
the development of a domestic fleet of offshore wind
installation and service vessels," among other initiatives, the
White House said.
The federal-state wind partnership initially includes
Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New
Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania,
and Rhode Island but "will look to expand to the West Coast and
the Gulf of Mexico as offshore wind energy projects develop in
those regions," it added.
The administration has set a goal of reaching 30 gigawatts
of offshore wind capacity by 2030, according to the U.S.
Department of Energy.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Toby Chopra)