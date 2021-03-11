Log in
Biden administration adds new limits on Huawei's suppliers

03/11/2021 | 05:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai

(Reuters) - The Biden administration this week amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices, among other conditions, sources said.

The changes could disrupt existing contracts with Huawei, based on previous licenses approved for suppliers, which they may no longer be able to deliver on, two of the sources said.

A U.S. Commerce Department spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the licensing information is subject to confidentiality.

The actions show the Biden administration is reinforcing a hard line on exports to Huawei, the telecommunications equipment maker viewed as a threat to national security.

The initial export licenses were granted by the Commerce Department after the company was blacklisted in 2019, citing a national security threat.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Karen Freifeld


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 1.70% 63.31 Delayed Quote.25.79%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED -0.59% 40410 End-of-day quote.5.23%
