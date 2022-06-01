Biden administration announces $2.1 billion to strengthen food system

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration
announced on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to
shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed
during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian
invasion of Ukraine.
Near-record food prices have challenged governments around
the world, and the Biden administration's handling of inflation
is a major concern for voters ahead of midterm elections in
November.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack unveiled the new
funding, designed to enhance competition in food processing and
distribution, increase access to healthy food, and expand
markets for farmers, during a speech at Georgetown University.
Worker illness and other disruptions during the COVID-19
pandemic caused delays and log jams in the food supply chain,
and Russia's invasion has led to higher prices for agricultural
inputs and food products, indications that the U.S. food economy
needs to be made more robust, Vilsack told Reuters ahead of the
speech.
"In order for us to be able to deal with future disruptions,
whether future pandemics or something else, we need a more
resilient system," he said. "A more resilient system is a system
that has options."
The investments, drawn from the American Rescue Plan Act and
other relief legislation, include $900 million for food
processing workforce training and supply-chain infrastructure,
$550 million for small food businesses and reducing food waste,
$375 million for organic and urban agriculture projects, and
$370 million to boost public access to healthy food.
USDA will use $400 million of the funds to establish
regional food business centers that will provide technical
assistance to small and midsize food and farm businesses, the
agency said.
Vilsack told Reuters that USDA will work with Congress to
secure longer-term funding for new and expanded programs via the
upcoming farm bill and the next appropriations process.
Hearings for the 2023 farm bill are already under way and
negotiations will likely begin in earnest next session, policy
advocates have told Reuters. The farm bill is typically passed
every five years.
USDA has previously pledged $775 million in technical
assistance, loans and grants for independent meat and poultry
processing plants.
(Reporting by Leah Douglas in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)