Biden administration appeals federal court decision to block oil, gas leasing pause

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on
Monday challenged a federal judge's decision in June to block
the Interior Department's pause on oil and gas leasing on public
lands and waters - a critical piece of its climate change policy
- but will proceed with leasing during the appeals process.
The Interior Department aims to overturn the decision of
Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western
District of Louisiana, who said Louisiana and a dozen states
that sued President Joe Biden's administration established they
would suffer injury from the pause on new oil and gas leases.
Those states last week sought a court order from the judge
to force Interior to hold an offshore lease sale this year. And
on Monday, the American Petroleum Institute and 11 other
industry groups sued the administration to force them to
reinstate lease sales, which had not resumed after the judge's
June decision.
"The appeal of the preliminary injunction is important and
necessary. Together, federal onshore and offshore oil and gas
leasing programs are responsible for significant greenhouse gas
emissions and growing climate and community impacts," the
Interior Department said in a statement.
Biden had paused the government's new leases in January as
part of a sweeping plan to rein in fossil-fuel extraction on
federal land and combat the effects of climate change.
The Interior Department said on Monday it will proceed with
new leases during the appeals process "consistent with the
district court’s injunction during the appeal" and will use
"discretion provided under the law to conduct leasing in a
manner that takes into account the program’s many deficiencies."
The agency acknowledged that its current leasing program and
royalty rates do not "adequately incorporate consideration of
climate impacts" and the "breadth of the Interior Secretary’s
stewardship responsibilities."
The agency said it will address the shortcomings through
several steps, including completing a report outlining reform
recommendations.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said earlier this year that
the highly anticipated report would be released in the “early
summer” but it has not yet been published.
The Department also will undertake a "programmatic analysis"
to ensure that federal leasing meets Biden's targets of cutting
greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and announced it will
also release a "notice of intent" to review the federal coal
leasing program later this week.
Environmental groups welcomed the appeal but expressed
concern about a resumption of leasing in light of a dire report
https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/un-sounds-clarion-call-over-irreversible-climate-impacts-by-humans-2021-08-09
earlier this month by the UN climate science panel warning that
global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of
control without drastic measures to slash greenhouse gas
emissions.
“Appealing this decision shows that the Biden administration
is committed to tackling the devastating impacts of the broken
federal oil and gas program, but in the wake of the most recent
IPCC report it is concerning that oil and gas leasing will
resume and we hope DOI will introduce needed reforms to the oil
and gas program ASAP,” said Jamie Williams, president of the
Wilderness Society.
