Biden administration considering regulating stablecoin issuers as banks - WSJ

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is looking into
ways to impose bank-like regulation on companies that issue
stablecoins, including asking them to register as banks, the
the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The administration is also expected to urge the Congress to
consider a new legislation to create a special-purpose charter,
the report said, which would be tailored to the business models
of such firms.
Stablecoins are a kind of digital coin that are pegged to
traditional currencies.
Regulators across the globe have taken steps to clamp down
on cryptocurrencies amid worries that the rapidly expanding
market for privately operated currencies could lead to a rise in
systemic risks, hurt investors and promote financial crimes
among others.
President Joe Biden has already launched several efforts
towards reigning in cryptocurrencies,
including a working group of top financial regulators focused
on stablecoins known as the President's Working Group on
Financial Markets.
A Treasury-led group also plans to recommend to the
Financial Stability Oversight Council of regulators whether
stablecoin activities should be designated as systemically
important, the report added.
Recommendations from the Biden administration are expected
to be included in the upcoming report by the President's Working
Group on Financial Markets, the report added, which will
possibly be published in late October.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)