Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration
indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China and
would do so once it was in "lockstep" with allies and partners.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told briefing she could
not say when a call might take place between Chinese President
Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, who has spoken to many world
leaders since taking office on Jan. 20.
She said that with the Senate confirmation of Tony Blinken
as U.S. Secretary of State, "there are additional layers to
engage with the Chinese."
But both Psaki and State Department spokesman Ned Price said
speaking to allies and partners came first.
Price told a briefing there were issues, including climate
change, "in which it is our national interest to cooperate on a
limited basis with China."
He said U.S. alliances and partnerships were a "force
multiplier across any range of challenges, and that includes in
our relationship with Beijing.
"So, as a first step we want to make sure that we are in
lockstep with those allies, in lockstep with those partners, and
then ... you can expect that there will be engagement in several
areas with China."
The Biden administration has not fully articulated its
strategy towards China, the world's second largest economy and a
strategic competitor, but has indicated it will broadly continue
the tough approach taken by former President Donald Trump and
vowed to "out-compete" Beijing.
Xi congratulated Biden on his election, even though Biden
called him a "thug" during the campaign and vowed to lead an
international effort to "pressure, isolate and punish China."
Psaki declined to say whether China had requested a call
with Biden.
"Of course, the relationship with China is going to be multi
layered, we'll deal with climate, we'll deal with the economy,
we'll deal with security," she said.
China's top diplomat called on Tuesday for U.S.-China
relations to be put back on a predictable and constructive path,
while saying Washington should respect Beijing's position on
Taiwan and stop meddling in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.
Asked about the comments, Price said China should "cease its
military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and
instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s
democratically elected leadership."
Biden's administration has endorsed a last-minute Trump
administration determination that China has committed genocide
against Muslims in Xinjiang.
