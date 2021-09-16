Biden administration probing why gasoline prices are not falling

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
said on Thursday that there was evidence that gasoline prices
should be falling and his administration was investigating why
that was not the case.
"There's lots of evidence that gas prices should be going
down but they haven't," he said, adding his team was "taking a
close look at that."
The Federal Trade Commission https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/ftc-seeks-crack-down-unlawful-mergers-oil-gas-industry-letter-2021-08-30
has said it will crack down on practices that may harm
consumers at the gasoline pump and seek to deter "unlawful"
mergers in the oil and gas industry after the White House asked
it to look into why gasoline prices tend to rise more in
response to oil price spikes than they drop in response to oil
price drops.
The average price of gasoline was $3.19 on Thursday,
compared with $3.18 a month ago and $2.18 a year ago, according
to the AAA gas price website https://gasprices.aaa.com.
Current prices reflect more people traveling and commuting
to the office, after the COVID pandemic caused a sharp drop in
consumption last year.
U.S. gasoline consumption is expected to average 8.8 million
barrels per day (bpd) this year, up 10% from 8 million bpd in
2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In August, Biden's administration pressed OPEC and its
allies https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-call-opec-its-allies-increase-oil-production-cnbc-2021-08-11
to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason; Additional reporting
by David Gaffen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)