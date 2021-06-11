Biden administration restores $929 mln for California high speed rail

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
administration and California on Thursday reached a settlement
to restore a $929 million grant agreement that former president
Donald Trump tried to revoke.
The parties, which also include the California High-Speed
Rail Authority and the U.S. Transport Department's Federal
Railroad Administration, agreed to restore the grant within
three days, according to the settlement agreement https://hsr.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/California-v.-DOT-Settlement-Agreement-Final-May-26.pdf.
Talks began in March, months after Biden became president,
to settle the suit filed in 2019 after Trump had pulled funding
for a high-speed train project in the state hobbled by extensive
delays and rising costs.
California's lawsuit claimed the transportation department
lacked legal authority to withhold the $929 million the Obama
administration allocated a decade ago but had remained untapped.
On Thursday, a notice of voluntary dismissal by California
High-Speed Rail Authority and by the state of California was
filed in relation to suit.
"The Biden Administration's restoration of nearly $1 billion
for California's high-speed rail is great news for our state and
our nation," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi,
a Democrat from California, said in a statement https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/61021-4
reacting to the agreement.
The funding restoration occurs as the Biden administration
tries to hammer out an infrastructure spending agreement with
lawmakers, a signature legislative push by the president. The
latest framework in Congress could total $974 billion over five
years.
While Trump ridiculed the California project, Biden strongly
supports high-speed rail and has vowed to ensure the United
States "has the cleanest, safest, and fastest rail system in the
world."
The system's cost estimate ranges from $69 billion to $99.8
billion and aims to be completed in the 2030s.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said https://www.gov.ca.gov/2021/06/10/governor-newsom-statement-on-federal-funding-agreement-for-california-high-speed-rail-project
the funding restoration will "continue to spur job creation,
advance the project and move the state one step closer to
getting trains running in California as soon as possible."
