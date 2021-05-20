Biden administration sets Senate Nord Stream 2 briefing after pushback on sanctions waivers

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Officials from President Joe
Biden's administration agreed to brief U.S. Senate committee
staff on Monday about its decision to waive some sanctions
related to Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, after some lawmakers
- some of Biden's fellow Democrats as well as Republicans -
questioned the decision.
"They will be up here in front of the (Senate Foreign
Relations) committee," Senator Jim Risch, the panel's senior
Republican, told reporters on Thursday, who also noted that he
expected Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be asked about
the decision when he appears at a hearing on Tuesday.
A State Department report sent to Congress on Wednesday
concluded that Nord Stream 2 AG - the company behind the Russian
gas pipeline to Germany - and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, an ally
of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable
activity. But Blinken immediately waived those sanctions, saying
that it was in the U.S. national interest.
"I don't understand. Do they not want to make Putin mad? I
don't get that. Do they not want to get Germany mad?" Risch said
during a meeting with reporters. He said he has discussed the
matter with Blinken and others, but had not had specifics.
A Risch aide said the committee had asked for a staff-level
briefing after the Nord Stream decision was announced and the
administration had agreed. He said it would take place on
Monday, but they did not yet have details on who would be
speaking.
Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the foreign relations
panel, also opposed the decision to waive the sanctions. He said
on Wednesday after the announcement that he expected to hear
"very soon" about the administration's plans moving forward.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Andrea Ricci)