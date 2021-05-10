Biden administration to protect LGBT people against healthcare bias

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Gay and transgender people
will be protected against sex discrimination in healthcare, the
U.S. health secretary said on Monday, as President Joe Biden's
administration reversed a policy put in place under his
predecessor Donald Trump.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the
action restores protections under a provision of the Affordable
Care Act, also known as Obamacare, against sexual discrimination
in healthcare.
"It simply says what everyone already should know: You
should not discriminate against people," Becerra told CNN. "That
includes those based on sexual orientation or gender identity
and when it comes to healthcare - we want to make sure that's
the case."
The new policy represents a reversal of a reversal. The HHS
under Trump in June 2020 issued a rule that lifted some
anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare, a law signed by
former President Barack Obama in 2010.
The Trump-era rule reversed some provisions of the law that
extended civil rights protections in healthcare to cover areas
including gender identity and abortion.
"So now it's clear, there's no ambiguity: You cannot
discriminate against people based on sexual orientation or
gender identity," Becerra added.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey and Will
Dunham)