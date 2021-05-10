Log in
Biden administration to protect LGBT people against healthcare bias

05/10/2021 | 09:25am EDT
WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Gay and transgender people will be protected against sex discrimination in healthcare, the U.S. health secretary said on Monday, as President Joe Biden's administration reversed a policy put in place under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the action restores protections under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, against sexual discrimination in healthcare.

"It simply says what everyone already should know: You should not discriminate against people," Becerra told CNN. "That includes those based on sexual orientation or gender identity and when it comes to healthcare - we want to make sure that's the case."

The new policy represents a reversal of a reversal. The HHS under Trump in June 2020 issued a rule that lifted some anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare, a law signed by former President Barack Obama in 2010.

The Trump-era rule reversed some provisions of the law that extended civil rights protections in healthcare to cover areas including gender identity and abortion.

"So now it's clear, there's no ambiguity: You cannot discriminate against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity," Becerra added. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
