Biden administration to unveil more climate policies, urges China to toughen emissions target

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
administration next week will release more policies it believes
are needed to tackle climate change and is urging China to
toughen one of its targets on greenhouse gas emissions, his top
climate advisers said on Saturday.
Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser,
did not say what policies would be released. A memo seen by
Reuters on Thursday showed Biden will unveil a second round of
executive orders as soon as Jan. 27 that include an omnibus
order to combat climate change domestically and elevate the
issue as a national security priority.
"We've already sent signals on the things that we don't like
that we're going to roll back, but this week you're going to see
us move forward with what's the vision of the future," McCarthy
told a virtual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Biden, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 20, quickly issued
executive orders canceling the Keystone XL pipeline that would
import tar sands oil from Canada and rejoining the 2015 Paris
climate agreement.
Both of those moves reversed former President Donald Trump's
policies. During his four years in office, Trump rolled back
about 100 regulations on climate and the environment as he
pursued a policy of "energy dominance" to maximize output and
exports of oil, gas and coal.
John Kerry, Biden's special climate envoy, said a recent
pledge by China, the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, was
"not good enough." In September, Chinese President Xi Xingping
set a goal for his country to become carbon neutral by 2060, 10
years after the 2050 time frame favored by most countries, while
also pledging a more ambitious short-term goal on emissions.
As secretary of state under former President Barack Obama in
2015, Kerry helped bring China to the table at the U.N. climate
conference in Paris. Now, the Biden administration has begun to
apply diplomatic pressure on countries to work harder on
climate, said Kerry.
He talked on Friday with foreign ministers in Europe, who
told him they had high expectations for the Biden administration
after a lack of action on climate in the Trump years.
"'Yeah, we realize we come back with humility,'" Kerry said
he told the ministers, adding that the majority of U.S. states
and more than 1,000 mayors continued to move ahead on climate
during the Trump years.
The United States, the world's second leading emitter, has
to do better than getting to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,
perhaps through emerging technologies such as capturing carbon
dioxide directly from the air, Kerry said.
Tackling climate change did not mean a diminishment of
lifestyle, such as driving less or not being able to eat meat,
he said. The Biden administration, mayors and other local
leaders will have to persuade Americans that curbing climate
change "can be the greatest economic transformation in global
history," Kerry said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Paul
Simao and Daniel Wallis)