Biden administration urges localities to block evictions after court ruling

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has
written to local officials urging that they block unnecessary
residential evictions, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday
ended a federal moratorium aimed at keeping people housed during
the COVID-19 pandemic.
A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters on Friday.
"Our bottom line is this: No one should be evicted before
they have the chance to apply for rental assistance, and no
eviction should move forward until that application has been
processed," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Housing Secretary
Marcia Fudge and Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote to state
governors, mayors and others.
On Thursday, the nation's top court granted a request by a
coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups to lift the
moratorium by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention that was to have run until Oct. 3, saying it was up
to Congress to act.
Lawmakers so far have not passed any bills directly
addressing evictions, but U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
Nancy Pelosi on Friday said her chamber "is assessing possible
legislative remedies."
House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters is also
"examining the most effective way to expedite the flow of
funding of rental assistance by states and localities," Pelosi
wrote in a separate letter to Democratic House members.
