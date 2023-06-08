WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has submitted draft legislation to Congress that would mandate airlines pay cash compensation for delays of three hours or more when carriers are responsible.

The proposal seen by Reuters would require "cash compensation in an amount commensurate with the inconvenience experienced" when a delay or cancellation is due in part or in whole to an issue under the carrier's control. It comes as House of Representatives and Senate committees are working on draft legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration that could be debated as early as next week. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)