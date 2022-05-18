Log in
Biden adviser Sullivan and China's Yang held phone talks, White House says

05/18/2022 | 11:18am EDT
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing with Jake Sulllivan at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a phone call on Wednesday with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in which they focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan and Yang also discussed the war in Ukraine and specific issues in U.S.-China relations, the White House said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2022
