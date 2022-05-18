Biden adviser Sullivan and China's Yang held phone talks, White House says
05/18/2022 | 11:18am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a phone call on Wednesday with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in which they focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation, the White House said in a statement.
Sullivan and Yang also discussed the war in Ukraine and specific issues in U.S.-China relations, the White House said.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann)