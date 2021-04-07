Biden ally in U.S. Senate says Republicans have until end of May for infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Republicans in Congress have
until the end of May to negotiate provisions of an
infrastructure bill before Democrats opt to move sweeping
legislation on their own, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's
closest Senate allies predicted on Wednesday.
Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Biden's home state of
Delaware said several senior Senate Republicans had privately
signaled they would support a package of up to $1 trillion that
targets roads, bridges and other typical infrastructure areas
and includes some tax increases to pay for legislation.
Biden has proposed a more sweeping $2 trillion
infrastructure package, which invests in traditional projects
but also seeks to change the course of the U.S. economy by
addressing climate change and boosting human services such as
elder care.
The president and his Democratic allies, who narrowly
control both houses of Congress, have insisted that they want
Republican support for the package but will not wait long before
deciding whether to move forward on their own.
"I believe that President Biden is open to spending the next
month negotiating what the possibility is," Coons told Punchbowl
News in an interview. He said he spoke to the president earlier
this week.
If no clear deal exists by the May 31 Memorial Day holiday,
Coons added, "I think Democrats just roll it up into a big
package and move it."
Biden is expected to meet with a bipartisan group of
lawmakers on infrastructure next week, said White House
spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
Coons said talks with "several fairly seasoned senior
Republicans" suggest bipartisan support for a narrower bill that
could be funded partially by higher gasoline taxes and a new fee
for electric vehicles to be dedicated to road infrastructure.
But the president's larger plan faces determined opposition
from Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch
McConnell, who describes the Biden package as "a Trojan horse"
for tax hikes and unnecessary spending.
"There's broad bipartisan support for tackling the
infrastructure issue. But it depends on what your definition
is," McConnell told a Wednesday news conference in his home
state of Kentucky.
"Infrastructure is roads, is bridges. It's broadband. But
beyond that, they've thrown everything but the kitchen sink into
it," he said.
Republican opposition raises the odds Democrats will use a
maneuver called reconciliation to pass a package with just their
own votes. Democrats control half the 100 seats in the Senate
with Kamala Harris, Biden's vice president, the tie-breaking
51st vote.
