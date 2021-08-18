Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden and Israeli PM set to discuss Iran strategy at meeting next week

08/18/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds U.S. confirmation of visit)

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Stalled nuclear talks with Iran will be at the top of the agenda when U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meet next week.

"The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a statement announcing the leaders' first in-person meeting at the White House on Aug. 26.

Talks between Tehran and six world powers to revive the nuclear pact ditched three years ago by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump have stalled https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-accelerates-enrichment-uranium-near-weapons-grade-iaea-says-2021-08-17 since they began in April.

The Israeli leader, a nationalist atop a cross-partisan coalition who took office in June, opposes the deal being revived. It views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat.

Tehran denies seeking the bomb, though a U.N. atomic watchdog report on Tuesday seen by Reuters showed the country accelerating its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade.

Regional tensions rose over a July 29 attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/ukmto-says-received-reports-vessel-attacked-off-oman-coast-2021-07-30 on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman that Israel, the United States and Britain blamed on Tehran. Iran denied any involvement in the suspected drone strike in which two crew members were killed.

Conflict has also flared https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/rocket-sirens-sound-northern-israel-golan-heights-israeli-miltary-says-2021-08-06 between Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

The White House meeting will come less than three weeks after U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns held talks https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/cia-director-burns-holds-talks-israel-with-focus-iran-2021-08-11 in Israel with Bennett on Iran.

Bennett said at a news conference that the meeting "will focus on Iran" but the White House also touted "an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians."

The Israeli leader said he planned to come to the meeting "very focused with a policy of partnership that aims to curb Iran's destabilizing, negative regional activity, its human rights abuses, terrorism and preventing its nearing nuclear breakout." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by David Holmes and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pMaersk signs first green methanol deal in step towards dropping fossil fuels
RE
02:55pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 slips after Fed minutes show split over jobs, taper
RE
02:52pStocks wobble on Fed minutes, dollar drops
RE
02:52pStocks wobble on Fed minutes, dollar drops
RE
02:50pS&P 500 slips after Fed minutes show split over jobs, taper
RE
02:41pCboe sharply pares gains, last up 1.7% after cme denies takeover bid
RE
02:37pCme shares pare losses, last down 2.4%; daily volume highest since at least march 19
RE
02:35pBiden and Israeli PM set to discuss Iran strategy at meeting next week
RE
02:33pCme group shares down 4.2% after bid for cboe; cboe shares up 8.5%
RE
02:25pBrazil's debt to stabilize as economy grows -Treasury official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..

HOT NEWS