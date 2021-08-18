Biden and Israeli PM set to discuss Iran strategy at meeting next week

(Adds U.S. confirmation of visit)
WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Stalled nuclear
talks with Iran will be at the top of the agenda when U.S.
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
meet next week.
"The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss
critical issues related to regional and global security,
including Iran," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a
statement announcing the leaders' first in-person meeting at the
White House on Aug. 26.
Talks between Tehran and six world powers to revive the
nuclear pact ditched three years ago by Biden's predecessor
Donald Trump have stalled https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-accelerates-enrichment-uranium-near-weapons-grade-iaea-says-2021-08-17
since they began in April.
The Israeli leader, a nationalist atop a cross-partisan
coalition who took office in June, opposes the deal being
revived. It views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat.
Tehran denies seeking the bomb, though a U.N. atomic
watchdog report on Tuesday seen by Reuters showed the country
accelerating its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade.
Regional tensions rose over a July 29 attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/ukmto-says-received-reports-vessel-attacked-off-oman-coast-2021-07-30
on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman that Israel,
the United States and Britain blamed on Tehran. Iran denied any
involvement in the suspected drone strike in which two crew
members were killed.
Conflict has also flared https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/rocket-sirens-sound-northern-israel-golan-heights-israeli-miltary-says-2021-08-06
between Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.
The White House meeting will come less than three weeks
after U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns
held talks https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/cia-director-burns-holds-talks-israel-with-focus-iran-2021-08-11
in Israel with Bennett on Iran.
Bennett said at a news conference that the meeting "will
focus on Iran" but the White House also touted "an opportunity
for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace,
security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians."
The Israeli leader said he planned to come to the meeting
"very focused with a policy of partnership that aims to curb
Iran's destabilizing, negative regional activity, its human
rights abuses, terrorism and preventing its nearing nuclear
breakout."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Maayan Lubell
in Jerusalem; Editing by David Holmes and Marguerita Choy)