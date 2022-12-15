Biden announces U.S. support for African Union joining G20

(Adds comment, background)
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
on Thursday announced he would support the African Union joining
the G20 group of large economies as a permanent member, part of
Washington's efforts to reinvigorate ties with a region that has
taken a back seat to other priorities in recent years.
Biden, speaking at a U.S.-Africa leaders summit event, said
the United States is looking to increase collaboration in all
areas.
"Africa belongs to the table in every room - in every room -
where global challenges are being discussed, and in every
institution where discussions are taking place," Biden said.
"It's been a long time in coming, but it's gonna come."
South Africa is currently the only G20 member from Africa.
The AU is made up of 55 member states.
African leaders from 49 countries and the AU have gathered
this week in Washington for a three-day summit that began on
Tuesday, with the focus on climate change, food security, trade
partnerships and other issues.
Biden's remarks, and the summit, aim to position the United
States as a partner to African countries amid competition with
China, which has sought to expand its influence there by funding
infrastructure projects on the continent and elsewhere.
Chinese trade with Africa is about four times that of the
United States, and Beijing has become an important creditor by
offering cheaper loans - often with opaque terms and collateral
requirements - than Western lenders.
SEAT AT THE TABLE
Adding the African Union to the Group of 20 major economies
will give one of the fastest-growing regions of the world a
bigger voice in the body.
The G20 has set up a common framework for helping heavily
indebted poor countries restructure their debt - much of which
is held by China - but that process has moved at a glacial pace.
Having a seat at the table could help some African nations,
many of which are not currently eligible for debt treatments
under the G20 plan, advance their interests.
It will also give them a bigger say in key issues such as
the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change amid
mounting frustration that rich countries are not taking enough
responsibility for years of rampant fossil fuel usage that has
contributed to global warming.
Mark Sobel, a former U.S. Treasury and International
Monetary Fund official now affiliated with the OMFIF financial
policy think tank, welcomed Biden's move.
"This will further heighten the world’s focus and
attention on Africa and the need to recognize the opportunities
that the continent provides as well as the challenges, including
promoting growth and tackling poverty and debt," Sobel said.
Biden on Thursday also said that he was eager to visit the
African continent.
The Biden administration has been criticized by some as
inattentive to Africa, echoing a common complaint about U.S.
foreign policy but one that has rung louder since China deepened
its political and economic roots on the continent.
But Biden has struck a different tone from former
President Donald Trump, who
disparaged some African nations
and barred travel from six of them.
The summit is the first of its kind since one in 2014 under
former President Barack Obama. To kick it off, the Biden
administration pledged $55 billion for food security, climate
change, trade partnerships and other issues.
ELECTIONS
The United States on Thursday also said it would provide
over $165 million to support elections and good governance in
Africa next year, after Biden met with African leaders facing
elections soon.
Biden met on Wednesday with leaders of the Democratic
Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria and
Sierra Leone to discuss upcoming elections in the countries next
year, the White House said in a statement.
The leaders, who met on the sidelines of summit, discussed
the challenges of holding elections, including foreign
interference and political violence, the White House said, and
reaffirmed their commitment to hold "free, fair and transparent
elections".
"The elections in Africa in 2023 will be consequential.
While the United States does not support any specific candidate
or party, the United States is committed to supporting electoral
processes to deepen democracy in Africa," the White House said.
Biden's meeting comes as the United States has grown
increasingly concerned about the state of democracy in nations
in Africa following a series of coups and concerns over some
elections.
Military juntas have snatched power in Guinea, Mali and
Burkina Faso since 2020, raising concerns about a return to West
Africa's post-colonial reputation as a "coup belt".
In November, the United States said it had "serious doubts
about the credibility of the announced results" in elections in
Equatorial Guinea last month and called on authorities to work
with all stakeholders to address allegations of voter fraud.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Daphne Psaledakis, Andrea Shalal,
David Lawder and Susan Heavey
Editing by Mark Potter, Deepa Babington and Don Durfee)