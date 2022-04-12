Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Biden announces waiver for summer E15 fuel sales

04/12/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
STORY: "The Environmental Protection Agency is planning to issue an emergency waiver to allow E15 gasoline, that uses more ethanol from home-grown crops, to be sold across the United States this summer in order to increase fuel supply," Biden said.

The measure will allow Americans to keep buying E15, a gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from June 1 to Sept. 15. While E15 is only 10 cents cheaper on average and is less "energy dense," meaning drivers would need to buy more fuel, it should still help lower expenses, senior administration officials told reporters on a Monday call previewing the announcement.

The summertime ban on E15 was imposed over concerns it contributes to smog in hot weather, though research has shown that the 15% blend may not increase smog relative to the more common 10% blends sold year-round.

The decision represents a win for the U.S. corn lobby by likely expanding demand for corn-based ethanol and a setback for oil refiners, which view ethanol as competition.


© Reuters 2022
