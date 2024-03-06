STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday appealed to voters who supported Nikki Haley in the Republican primaries to back him - a Democrat - after she quit the race, setting up a historic rematch between Biden and Donald Trump in the November election.

TRUMP: "There's never been anything so conclusive."

In a statement, Biden said "Donald Trump made it clear he doesn't want Nikki Haley supporters," adding "I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign."

HALEY: "Chaos follows him."

Haley, who served as Trump's UN ambassador, had tried to distance herself from her former boss without alienating too many Republican voters.

Biden said Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump and acknowledge "his inability to see right from wrong," adding:

"I know there is a lot we won't agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America's adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground."

Biden is hoping to use his State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday to draw a stark contrast between himself and Trump and their vision for America.

He then heads to the battleground states of Pennsylvania on Friday and Georgia on Saturday to kick off the general election campaign in earnest.