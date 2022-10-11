Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Biden approval holds near lowest level of his presidency -Reuters/Ipsos

10/11/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden attends DNC rally in Rockville, Maryland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found.

The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, unchanged from a week earlier.

The president's sagging popularity, which drifted as low as 36% in May and June, has weighed on his party's chances in November. Republicans are favored to win the House of Representatives, though experts say Democrats have a better chance of keeping the Senate.

Taking office in January 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden's term has been marked by the economic scars of the global health crisis, including soaring inflation.

This week's poll showed about a third of Americans - including one in five Democrats and two in five Republicans - saw the economy as the most important problem facing the country.

Much smaller shares of respondents pointed to other issues as more pressing, with one in 10 Democrats saying the country's biggest problem was the end of national abortion rights, while the same share of Republicans pointed to crime.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online in English throughout the United States, gathered responses from 1,004 adults, including 495 Democrats and 321 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

By Jason Lange


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:05pIndustrials Down on Growth, Earnings Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:54pBiden approval holds near lowest level of his presidency -Reuters/Ipsos
RE
04:53pIMF chief economist says central banks' inflation fight to last into 2024
RE
04:52pEnergy price, availability among short-term challenges for Indian economy -minister
RE
04:51pBiden administration finalizes Obamacare 'family glitch' fix
RE
04:51pCanada, Rio Tinto to invest in R&D, cutting emissions at Quebec plant
RE
04:50pBritish pension funds step up fire sales as need for cash soars
RE
04:50pU.S. Treasury's Yellen: Markets are functioning well
RE
04:49pCaixabank proposes sector-wide freeze in variable mortgage costs, source says
RE
04:44pUkraine exhumes dozens of bodies in two liberated eastern towns
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2U.S. banks seen building $5 billion in reserves as recession risks grow
3Eni : begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to the Panigaglia t..
4Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO
5Taiwan again raises cost of shorting stocks to help stabilise market

HOT NEWS