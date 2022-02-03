Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden approval rating drops to a new low of 41%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

02/03/2022 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden travels to New York City to discuss gun crime strategy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a danger sign for his Democratic Party which risks losing control of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

The national poll, conducted Feb. 2-3, found that 41% of U.S. adults approved of Biden's performance in office, while 56% disapproved and the rest were not sure. The prior week's poll had put Biden at a 45% approval rating and 50% disapproval.

Americans appear increasingly exhausted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic toll. About six in ten think the country is heading in the wrong direction, with the economy and public health most often cited as top concerns, the poll showed.

After holding above 50% in his first months in office, Biden's popularity began dropping in mid-August as COVID-19 deaths surged across the country and the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed.

Democrats are increasingly worried that dissatisfaction with Biden's presidency could cost them their congressional majorities. If Republicans take control of either the U.S. House of Representatives or Senate, Biden's legislative agenda could be doomed.

Biden's popularity remains above the lowest levels seen by his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose approval rating sank to as low as 33% in December 2017.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 443 Democrats and 377 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of 4 percentage points.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

By Jason Lange


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12pBank of Montreal to bring bankers back to offices on Monday
RE
05:06pU.S. Gulf Coast refineries brace for severe cold
RE
05:06pPinterest cfo  u.s. monthly active users decline due to google’…
RE
05:06pU.s. state department approves potential sale of military equipm…
RE
05:05pPinterest cfo  global monthly active users about 436.8 mln, u.s…
RE
05:05pSpanish labour reform passed in knife-edge vote, opposition blames error
RE
05:05pU.s. state department approves potential sale of f-16 fighter j…
RE
05:03pBiden approval rating drops to a new low of 41%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
RE
05:03pU.s. state department approves potential sale of information dis…
RE
05:00pU.S. judge to consider Oath Keepers founder's bid to await trial in Texas
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
5World stocks fall on central banks' inflation outlooks, glum Facebook u..

HOT NEWS