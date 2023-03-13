STORY: The Biden administration is approving the massive $7 billion oil and gas drilling Willow project in Alaska, drawing cheers from Alaskan officials and the oil industry, but criticism from environmental advocates.

The decision - announced Monday by the Interior Department - follows an aggressive eleventh-hour campaign from opponents who had argued the ConocoPhillips' project in northwestern Alaska conflicts with President Joe Biden's highly publicized efforts to fight climate change and rapidly shift to cleaner sources of energy.

To reduce environmental risk, the Interior Department says it only approved a trimmed-down version of the plan - three drill sites and less surface infrastructure than originally proposed - not fulfilling ConocoPhillips wish to build up five drill sites, dozens of miles of roads, seven bridges and pipelines.

The agency said the smaller scope will reduce the impact on habitats for species like polar bears and yellow-billed loons.

But Kristen Monsell, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity - an environmental group - disagrees, adding that the Biden administration's approval is "incredibly disappointing."

"We don't have time to compromise when it comes to addressing the climate crisis. Biden can't have his cake and eat it too when it comes to handling what is an existential crisis."

The fate of the Willow project has been closely looked at by Alaskan officials, oil and gas groups, and green groups, as Biden seeks to balance his goals of decarbonizing the U.S. economy while also increasing domestic fuel supplies to keep prices low.

Alaska's elected officials say the project will create hundreds of jobs and bring billions of dollars in revenue to state and federal coffers, and they are prepared to defend it in court.