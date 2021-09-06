Biden approves New Jersey disaster declaration after flooding brought by Ida

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden declared that a
major disaster exists in New Jersey, days after Hurricane Ida
that killed dozens in the U.S. Northeast.
Biden ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery
efforts in the areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida
Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and the Queens
borough of New York City on Tuesday to assess damage from Ida.
In New Jersey, there were at least 27 confirmed storm deaths
and four people missing, a spokesperson for Governor Phil Murphy
said on Sunday.
Separately, New York Governor Kathy Hochul had said she was
requesting Biden to issue a major-disaster declaration for her
state.
Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the
U.S. Gulf Coast, hit Louisiana about a week ago before moving
northeast and causing intense flooding.
Ida's death toll continued to rise on Sunday, with many in
the U.S. Northeast holding out hope for people missing in the
floodwaters. Over 500,000 people in Louisiana were without power
as of Monday morning, according to the PowerOutage.us website,
which tracks power outages.
Ida's record-breaking rainfall of 3.1 inches (7.8 cm) per
hour on Wednesday, recorded in New York City's Central Park,
sent walls of water cascading through businesses, public
transportation systems and 1,200 homes, causing more than $50
million in damage, the New York governor said.
She added she was also requesting federal funding through
the Federal Emergency Management Agency's individual assistance
program for 14 counties.
Hochul said she had directed that $378 million in previously
awarded hazard mitigation funding from FEMA be devoted to
supporting New York's infrastructure against extreme weather.
