Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden declared that an
emergency exists in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal
assistance to supplement local response efforts due to
conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
"The President's action authorizes the Department of
Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),
to coordinate all disaster relief efforts", the White House said
in a statement late on Thursday.
Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four
Northeastern states, including New Jersey, as remnants of
Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)