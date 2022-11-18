Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
News 

Biden asks SCOTUS to lift block of student loan plan

11/18/2022 | 05:40pm EST
STORY: President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt.

The President's idea would benefit millions of Americans, and cost the government an estimated $400 billion.

In trying to fulfill a 2020 campaign promise, Biden announced in August that the U.S. government would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples.

But that plan was challenged by six Republican-led states, who argued it skirted congressional authority and threatened future state revenues.

A federal judge dismissed their case for lacking legal standing, though a lower court in Missouri ruled to block Biden's plan while the states appeal the federal judge's decision.

"President Biden doesn't back away from a fight..."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said it's outrageous Biden's plan to help Americans is getting pushback:

"Many will be saved from delinquency or default. Others will be able to buy a home, a car, or just start a family. This is critical breathing room that many middle class families were looking forward to and it's outrageous, just outrageous, that Republican officials and special interest group are trying to block that, trying to make it harder for these middle class Americans across the country."

The Justice Department in a filing has now asked the Supreme Court to squash the lower court's decision, saying it leaves millions of vulnerable borrowers in limbo.

The department also suggested the high court could hear the dispute itself and make a decision on it by the end of June.


