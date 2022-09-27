Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden assures Florida mayors of federal help as Hurricane Ian nears

09/27/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Preparations for Hurricane Ian in Florida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden has called mayors in three Florida cities as Hurricane Ian nears the state to assure them federal support is pre-positioned to deploy food, shelter and help after the storm passes.

Biden also told the mayors it was important to encourage residents to heed evacuation orders, according to a read out of the call provided by the White House.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency is most concerned about storm surges and the slow pace of the storm, which could batter Florida's west coast for a sustained period.

"Floridians are going to experience the impacts from this storm for a very long time," she said, because it is expected to slow down to 5 miles per hour (8 km per hour) as it makes landfall.

The Category 3 hurricane slammed into western Cuba on Tuesday, forcing evacuations, cutting power to nearly 1 million people and tearing roofs off homes as it tracked northward toward Florida, where residents anxiously await the sprawling storm.

The U.S. government already has in place 128,000 gallons of fuel, 300 Army Corp of Engineer personnel, 3.7 million meals and over 3 million gallons of water, 29 Red Cross shelters, 200 ambulances and four medical teams, Criswell said.

Read more:

U.S. offshore oil producers keep eye on Hurricane Ian's track

The worst hurricanes in Florida's history as Ian takes aim

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)

By Steve Holland


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.48% 86.07 Delayed Quote.11.58%
POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD. 1.01% 2500 Delayed Quote.7.02%
WTI 2.36% 78.483 Delayed Quote.1.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pCredit suisse group ag's global head of global credit products d…
RE
01:37pGoldman cuts 2023 oil price forecast due to weakening demand outlook
RE
01:37pU.s. authorities weeks ago warned germany about possible attacks…
RE
01:32pYellen says weather disasters reduce U.S. productive capacity, sap resources
RE
01:23pU.S. seeks allies as split emerges over global plastics pollution treaty
RE
01:22pJ.P. Morgan ups Mexican economic growth forecast on manufacturing boost
RE
01:19pS&P 500 renews slide, hits near two-year low
RE
01:19pBiden Medicare costs victory due mostly to Alzheimer's drug change
RE
01:16pNigeria hikes rate to highest level to head off inflation
RE
01:16pWhite House: U.S. welcomes Russians seeking asylum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
2China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4President Energy Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
5Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

HOT NEWS