Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S., warns gasoline prices will rise further

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on
Tuesday banned Russian oil and other energy imports in
retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, underscoring strong
bipartisan support for a move that he acknowledged would drive
up U.S. energy prices.
"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy,"
Biden told reporters at the White House. "That means Russian oil
will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American
people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President
Vladimir) Putin's war machine."
Biden voiced America's support for the Ukrainian people, and
predicted their ultimate victory.
"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible
price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a
victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll
never be able to hold the country," he said.
Oil prices jumped on the news, with Benchmark Brent crude
LCOc1 for May climbing by 5.4% to $129.91 a barrel by 1345 GMT.
It was not immediately clear when the import ban would take
effect.
Biden has been working with allies in Europe, who are far
more dependent on Russian oil, to isolate Russia's energy-heavy
economy and Putin. Britain announced shortly before Biden's
remarks that it would phase out the import of Russian oil and
oil products by the end of 2022.
Biden said sanctions imposed by the United States and its
allies had already caused the Russian economy to "crater." He
said the latest moves had been made in close consultation with
allies and partners around the world.
The Democrats face tough congressional midterm elections in
November when Biden's handling of the economy, and particularly
rising prices, is expected to be a main issue with voters.
The United States imported more than 20.4 million barrels of
crude and refined products a month on average from Russia in
2021, about 8% of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the
Energy Information Administration, and the ban is expected to
send already high gasoline prices and inflation soaring. The
United States also imports a negligible amount of coal from
Russia.
Retail gasoline prices in the United States surged to an
all-time record on Tuesday, and prices are expected to keep
rising as the United States moves toward banning Russian oil
imports. The average cost of a retail gallon of gasoline hit
$4.173 early Tuesday, according to the American Automobile
Association.
Biden predicted prices would rise further as a result of
"Putin's war," but pledged to do all he could to minimize the
impact on the American people. He also warned U.S. companies
against exploiting the situation to engage in profiteering or
price gouging.
"The decision today is not without costs here at home.
Putin's war is already hurting American families at the gas pump
... I'm going to do everything I can to minimize Putin's price
hikes here at home," Biden said.
"Russia's aggression is costing us all. It is not time for
profiteering," said the Democratic president, who has repeatedly
targeted big U.S. companies for unfairly jacking up prices.
In November, Biden had cited mounting evidence of
anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies and asked the
Federal Trade Commission to dig deeper into possible "illegal
conduct" in the market.
Biden pushed back against charges from Republicans that his
administration's policies were restraining U.S. energy
production, noting that oil and gas firms had 9,000 permits to
drill onshore that they were not using.
"We're approaching a record (level) of oil and gas
production in the United States and we're on track to set a
record level of production next year."
U.S. Senator Chris Coons said the administration was
coordinating with European allies "and making sure that we've
done the groundwork to understand how to effectively implement a
ban on Russian energy."
"We are going to see increased gas prices here in the United
States. In Europe, they will see dramatic increases in prices.
That's the cost of standing up for freedom and standing
alongside the Ukrainian people, but it's going to cost us,"
Coons told CNN.
The White House had been coordinating with U.S.
congressional leaders working on fast-tracking bipartisan
legislation to ban Russian imports, but the ban announced
Tuesday by Biden would make any such bill moot.
Biden said the crisis highlighted the importance of
transitioning to clean energy supplies.
Republican lawmakers welcomed the decision on social media,
while criticizing Biden's green energy policies, and urging the
administration to support more oil and gas production at home.
U.S. Representative Susan Wild said Americans should to
realize the larger sacrifice needed. "Obviously nobody wants to
pay more for gas," Wild, a Democrat on the House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said on MSNBC.
In announcing that it is phasing out imports of Russian oil
and oil products by the end of 2022, Britain said it is giving
the market and businesses more than enough time to find
alternatives to the imports, which make up 8% of demand.
"The government will also work with companies through a new
Taskforce on Oil to support them to make use of this period in
finding alternative supplies," British Business and Energy
Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.
