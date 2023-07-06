STORY: "I'm here to talk about what we're doing to invest in America"

U.S. President Joe Biden touted a $60 million solar investment in South Carolina on Thursday, which he held up as an example of his plans to rebuild American manufacturing.

"This is what it looks like across the country. Over 13 million new jobs since I've been elected to office. More jobs than any president ever created. The first two years, nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs."

It's the focus of his reelection bid: what he has taken to calling "Bidenomics," emphasizing job and wage gains since he took office in 2020.

And fresh economic data out Thursday appeared to support some of his message: Private payrolls surged in June while the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week.

A key test of Biden's message comes Friday, with June's employment report.

But one thing that could undermine Biden's rosy economic picture is inflation.

While the pace of price increases has slowed since last summer, it's proven a persistent problem despite aggressive efforts by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Biden spent the majority of his remarks talking up manufacturing. He emphasized the growth of the sector here with companies planning to increase production of everything from electric vehicle battery parts to microchips with legislative victories like the passage of Inflation Reduction contributing to the gains.

"Just today, the Department of Energy announced new incentives for companies to bring solar power manufacturing back to our shores. We're in a real race. China's ahead of us."

The competition with China has become intense. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen began a four-day visit there Thursday to try to ease tensions though there are low expectations on both sides.