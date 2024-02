Biden blasts 'dangerous' Trump NATO remarks, highlighting Ukraine funding need

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted his predecessor Donald Trump's comments on NATO, saying they have raised the stakes for Congress to approve new funding to support Ukraine.

Biden called "dangerous" and "unAmerican" Trump's comment that he would not want to protect NATO members from a future attack by Russia if those countries' contributions to the defense alliance were lagging. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt)