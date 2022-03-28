Biden budget calls for $100 million for New York City tunnel project

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Department budget released on Monday calls for an initial $100
million for a $12.3-billion project that aims to build a new
railway tunnel between New York City and New Jersey and
reconstruct an existing one.
The Biden administration is also calling for increasing U.S.
passenger railroad Amtrak's funding on top of the $22 billion
approved under the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The administration wants $3 billion in annual funding for
Amtrak for the 2023 budget year, up from $2.33 billion in prior
annual funding.
Amtrak, which would get $7.4 billion in total for 2023
including the infrastructure bill funding, wants to expand
dramatically across the United States and add up to 39 corridor
routes and up to 166 cities by 2035.
The $100 million would mark the first-time federal support
for the Hudson Tunnel project. The Biden administration is also
proposing $400 million for the $6.9 billion Second Avenue Subway
extension.
"Public transit creates jobs, reduces traffic and pollution,
and lowers the cost of living for people in the community,” said
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The Hudson tunnel project has been the subject of a
decade-long debate in Washington since a more than century-old
New York City-area rail tunnel was damaged in 2012 when a
massive storm flooded parts of the city.
The tunnel project is one of a series of improvements known
as "Gateway" to the New York City-area part of the northeast
rail corridor, which runs from Washington, D.C., through New
York to Boston.
The Hudson River tunnel project would double the number of
tracks in the tunnel from two to four and permit closing the
existing tunnels one at a time for critical repairs.
Former Republican President Donald Trump sparred with
Democrats over the Hudson River tunnel project and he did not
agree to fund it.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)