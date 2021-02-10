Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden budget nominee grilled from right and left at second hearing

02/10/2021 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Senate panel holds hearing on Biden budget nominee Neera Tanden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, was skewered from both the right and left at a second confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders questioned Tanden closely about millions of dollars in donations to the Center for American Progress, where she is chief executive.

"CAP has received money from some of the most powerful special interests in our country," said the liberal senator, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Tanden said those contributions would have "zero impact on my decision making."

The Office of Management and Budget serves as gatekeeper for the $4 trillion federal budget.

The Budget Committee is the second of two to hold hearings on Tanden. She appeared before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee on Tuesday.

Tanden addressed a wide range of issues, including pledging to back an increase in the minimum wage and insisting U.S. economic growth will not return to pre-pandemic levels for years without additional fiscal stimulus.

Republicans again focused on Tanden's past harsh comments on social media, such as calling Republican leader Mitch McConnell "Moscow Mitch".

"This is not the unifying pick that I was looking for," said Senator Lindsey Graham, the committee's ranking Republican.

Democrats pushed back. The hearing took place on the second day of former Republican President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, partly via inflammatory comments on Twitter.

"We've endured four years of the ultimate mean tweets," Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow noted.

Sanders noted that Tanden, who backed his rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential race, has also clashed with the left. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives, people who I have worked with, me personally," he said.

Tanden said she recognized the harm her words had done: "I apologize to people on either the left or right who were hurt by what I've said," she said.

Sanders did not say whether he would back Tanden.

She can be confirmed without Republicans, because Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie in the 100-member Senate, but only with unanimous support from the Democratic caucus.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Graff)

By Patricia Zengerle and Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58aWorld stocks index edges higher, while U.S. bond yields fall on data
RE
07:56aKpmg uk spokesperson says kpmg uk chairman bill michael decided to step aside from duties as chair while probe underway into alleged comments
RE
07:53aMassachusetts regulator subpoenas GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty'
RE
07:48aBiden budget nominee grilled from right and left at second hearing
RE
07:48aBiden budget nominee 'absolutely' backs U.S. minimum wage hike
RE
07:48aEVRAZ NORTH AMERICA : named to Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance 'Deal Tracker Top 10'
PU
07:41aCOVID, climate, tax feature at first post-Trump G7 talks
RE
07:35aBank of Canada accelerates work on digital currency amid pandemic
RE
07:27aNO TIMETABLE FOR TIKTOK, OTHER CHINESE TECH REVIEWS : White House
RE
07:27aWHITE HOUSE : No new 'proactive step' on TikTok deal under Biden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ