STORY: Biden addressed the National Education Association as part of his activities to mark Independence Day. During his speech, he recognized that educators are on the "front lines of gun violence" and said that Congress should "step up" to pass gun control legislation.

Biden's speech came on the heels of a statement issued by the White House on Tuesday that said much more action is needed to "address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart."

There have been over 340 mass shootings so far in 2023 in the country, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.