Biden calls on political leaders to shed "poisonous atmosphere" in Washington

October 04, 2023 at 01:36 pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called on political leaders on Wednesday to change the "poisonous atmosphere" in Washington and work on a new spending plan a before hastily-approved short-term measure expires in weeks.

The comments come a day after a small group of Republicans ousted U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the role of Speaker, creating chaos in the legislative body. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul)